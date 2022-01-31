January 2022

Swift and Alwyn are given a “Thank You” credit for the film Sharp Stick, directed and written by Lena Dunham, one of Swift’s BFFs. The filmmaker explained that the couple got to critique the movie early on.

“They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes,” Dunham told IMDb during the Sundance Film Festival. “They’re both just really interesting perceptive people. Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this.”