July 2020

Swift’s eighth studio album, Folklore, left fans with more questions than answers about the couple’s status. Some social media users speculated that the duo called it quits as Swift sings about losing who she thought was “The 1,” while other listeners called attention to the lyrics in “Invisible String,” which refer to Alwyn’s former job at a yogurt shop.

“Green was the color of the grass / Where I used to read at Centennial Park / I used to think I would meet somebody there,” Swift sings. “Teal was the color of your shirt / When you were 16 at the yogurt shop / You used to work at to make a little money.”

Another theory was that Alwyn secretly cowrote two songs on the album under the pen name William Bowery.