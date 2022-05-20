May 2022

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Alwyn explained why he chose the name William Bowery for his songwriting credits on Folklore and Evermore. “It was a combination of William, my great-grandfather — who I actually never met — [who] was a composer,” he explained. “He wrote a lot of classical music and he wrote a lot of film scores. And then Bowery is the area in New York that I spent a lot of time in when I first went over there. So, stick ’em together.”

The actor added that he and his girlfriend decided to hide his identity at first so that fans would approach the songs without any expectations about his involvement. “We chose to do it so the people, first and foremost, would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” he said. “[The name] sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character that should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache.”