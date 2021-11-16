November 2021

Following the rerelease of 2012’s Red — and with the new version of Speak Now on the horizon — Mayer responded to an angry DM from a Swift fan, which was later shared via TikTok. “F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” the user wrote, to which Mayer replied, “I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The fan later apologized and the singer noted in a voice message, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it? It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”