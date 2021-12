August 13, 2016

During a Facebook Live interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hiddleston talked about what he had learned from hooking up with the pop star.

“I’ve learned to — I don’t know, maybe it’s too soon to tell,” the Crimson Peak actor said. “Um, I’ve learned that there are many sides to a story, and that sometimes there are a lot of stories out there which are false, and the hardest thing is to try to not let those falsehoods affect your own life. That’s what I would say.”