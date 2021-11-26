July 25, 2016

Shake it off? The Only Lovers Left Alive actor responded to the haters who suspected his romance with Swift was a publicity stunt.

“Everything you do you have to make sure you truly believe in it and as long as you know that, it doesn’t matter what anyone else says about it,” he told People. “Because the nature of being a public figure is that everyone will have an opinion about anything you do, and as long as you know why you’ve done something and you’ve committed to it with authenticity then you’re OK.”