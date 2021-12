July 3, 2016

Hiddleston made the cut when it came time for Swift’s annual star-studded 4th of July bash at her mansion in Westerly, Rhode Island. The Thor: Ragnarok actor even donned an “I ❤︎ T.S.” shirt while splashing around and kissing Swift in the ocean.

The couple were joined by Swift’s squad, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Ruby Rose, Alana Haim and Abigail Anderson.