June 26, 2016

The pair were again spotted out and about with Hiddleston’s mom after strolling along Suffolk’s Covehithe Beach. Swift reportedly even borrowed his mom’s boots for the walk.

“Tom checks off a lot of boxes. He’s hot, smart, talented, British, blond, everything she’s into. What’s not to like?” a pal close to Swift told Us. “She’s going with it, and why shouldn’t she? They have been bonding over the industry, their childhoods, where they are from. It’s the getting-to-know-you phase. Taylor is just happy to have the time to meet someone new and move on from Calvin.”