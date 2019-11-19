Taylor Swift’s Fallout With Big Machine Records Everything We Know

AMAs Kerfuffle

After a few weeks of silence on all ends, Swift shared a lengthy note on her social media platforms on November 14, 2019, that accused Braun and Borchetta of not allowing her “to perform a medley of my hits through the decade” at the AMAs. “They claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she wrote. “I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

In response, Big Machine released a statement that read in part, “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side. To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.”

The label also accused Swift of “contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company.” Her spokeswoman denied the claim and alleged that Big Machine actually owes the hitmaker “$7.9 million of unpaid royalties over several years.”