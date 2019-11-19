Taylor Swift’s Fallout With Big Machine Records Everything We Know

Big Machine and AMA Producers Go at It

The spectacle became all the more confusing on November 18, 2019, when Big Machine and Dick Clark Productions, the company behind the AMAs, released contrasting statements. The label claimed that it had “come to terms on a licensing agreement” with DCP “that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.” However, the production entity later said it did not “agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine.”

A source close to the AMAs told Us that Swift “has had to plan a different performance … because Big Machine has not waived the re-record restriction provision and they have claimed the re-broadcast would be a breach of her contract.” A second insider said the performer “will not stand for bullying and wants to ensure this never happens to another artist.”