Blocked From Purchasing Her Masters

Swift claimed in November 2020 that she tried to purchase the master recordings of her first six records from Braun but his team “wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature).” The singer opened up about the process to regain control of her music on social media. “So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work,” she explained. “He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

The “Out of the Woods” singer also addressed reports that an investment fund purchased her catalog from Big Machine Records, but when they spoke with her she realized that if she worked with them she would be indirectly supporting Braun. “As soon as we started communication with [private equity company] Shamrock [Holdings], I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me,” she wrote.