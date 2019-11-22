Braun Breaks His Silence

Braun stayed quiet for months before addressing his beef with Swift. “I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations. I don’t like politicians doing it. I don’t like anybody doing it,” he said in November 2019. “If that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate.”

The executive added that he “can handle it pretty easily” but death threats directed at others signaled that the situation had “gotten out of hand.” He then suggested a private session to make peace. “We’re inciting all of this by continuing these arguments in public,” he noted. “We just need to go behind closed doors and see if we can have a conversation. And if we’re not having conversations, then I don’t think we’re going to find resolution.”