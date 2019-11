Braun Praises ‘Lover’

The SB Projects founder pushed aside his beef with Swift on August 23, 2019, when he congratulated her on the release of her album Lover. “Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option,” he tweeted.