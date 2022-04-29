Braun Speaks Out

In June 2021, Braun broke his silence following Swift’s comments about the sale, telling Variety, “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

He added that he was personally hurt by her calling him a bully, as he is “firmly against anyone ever being bullied.”