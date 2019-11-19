Taylor Swift’s Fallout With Big Machine Records Everything We Know

Braun’s Wife Weighs In

Cohen, who has been married to Braun since 2014, fired back at Swift on Instagram later on June 30, 2019, telling her to “get the facts straight” and alleging that the entertainer had “passed” on the opportunity to own her masters. “And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers,” the F–k Cancer founder added. “You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

A source then told Us that Braun — who, at first, did not directly address the drama — was “open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down … but he has no intention of releasing a formal statement and blowing up the situation even more than it already has been.”