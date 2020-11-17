Live Album Release Drama

Swift took to her Instagram Stories in April 2020 to address Big Machine Records’ alleged release of a live album filled with her old songs. “Hey guys — I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

Swift added, “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money :joy:. In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”