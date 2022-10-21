Looking Back With ‘Regrets’

Braun opened up about the headline-grabbing sale during a September 2022 interview with NPR, in which he reiterated that he believed Swift had no interest in buying back her masters. “What I told [Borchetta] was, ‘Hey, if any of the artists want to come back and buy into this, you have to let me know,'” the manager explained. “And he shared a letter with me that’s out there publicly that [Swift] said, ‘I don’t want to participate in my masters.’ … So that was the idea I was under.”

Adding that he started calling every statist on Big Machine Records to inform them that the deal had been made before “all hell broke loose,” Braun explained that he wishes he had handled things differently. “The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together,'” he said. “And I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know. … I learned an important lesson from that … I can’t put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me.”

He concluded, “I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well. And I’m rooting for everyone to win because I don’t believe in rooting for people to lose.”