Taylor Swift Seemingly Hints at Scooter Braun Feud on 2 'Midnights' Tracks

Possible References on ‘Midnights’

In October 2022, Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, and fans immediately speculated that “Karma” and “Vigilante S–t” were about her relationship with Braun. “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife / And she looks so pretty ? Drivin’ in your Benz,” Swift sings on “Vigilante S–t.” Some listeners interpreted this as a reference to Braun’s divorce from Yael Cohen, which was settled in September 2022.