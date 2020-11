Sold

In November 2020, Variety reported that Braun sold the master rights to Swift’s first six albums. The deal made with a not-yet-identified investment fund reportedly cost more than $300 million.

“I will never not feel like this is just f–king robbery. Greed is a virus too and it’s everywhere,” singer Sara Bareilles tweeted following the news. “F–k that. @taylorswift13 sending you love.”