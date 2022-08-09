Changing the ‘Folklore’ Logo

Small business owner Amira Rasool called out Swift for allegedly copying her design on the merchandise associated with her July 2020 album, Folklore, claiming via social media, “I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.” At the time, a rep for the “Mirrorball” singer responded to allegations that the design “ripped off” a Black woman’s work.

“Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out,” a statement read in July 2020. “In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Rasool noted that she was grateful for the switch, tweeting, “I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page.”