Taylor Swift Hit With 1 Million Lawsuit Over 'Lover' Photo Book

‘Lover’ Lawsuit

In August 2022, a woman named Teresa La Dart sued Swift for more than $1 million, claiming that the “Getaway Car” singer copied her 2010 poetry book Lover when creating the booklet that accompanied her 2019 album, also called Lover. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, La Dart alleged that Swift and her team used her book as uncredited inspiration for the color scheme, photography style and general content of the album booklet, describing both books as a “recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components.”