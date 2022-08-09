Private Jet Use

In the summer of 2022, Swift was one of several celebrities who were called out for their private jet usage, which can contribute to an excess of CO2 emissions and harm the environment. A study from the marketing firm Yard named the Cats actress as the No. 1 offender, alleging in a report, “Taylor’s shortest recorded flight of 2022 was just 36 minutes, flying from Missouri to Nashville.”

A spokesperson for the “Cardigan” singer issued a statement at the time, noting, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”