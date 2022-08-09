Scooter Braun’s ‘Bullying’

From 2006 to 2017, Swift released six studio albums under the label Big Machine. As her contract neared its end in 2018, the musician’s lawyers proposed that Swift’s masters be sold back to her — but Big Machine would only agree if she signed another 10-year contract with the label. An agreement was never reached, and Swift called out Big Machine execs Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta in a scathing social media note in June 2019.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. … I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she claimed at the time. She later accused Braun and Borchetta of preventing her from performing her older songs at the 2019 AMAs, which the label denied.

Amid the drama, the “Seven” songwriter began the process of re-recording her earlier albums. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) were both released in 2021.