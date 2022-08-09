‘Shake It Off’ Lawsuit

Swift’s 2013 single “Shake It Off” was the subject of a lawsuit filed by a pair of songwriters who penned 3LW’s “Playas Gon’ Play,” which was released in 2001 and features the lines “playas, they gonna play” and “haters, they gonna hate.” The copyright claims were initially filed in 2017, and a federal judge ruled four years later that Swift would have to face a jury trial despite her requests to dismiss the case.

In 2022 court docs, the Pennsylvania native argued, “The lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely by me.” She also alleged, “Until learning about Plaintiffs’ claim in 2017, I had never heard the song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW.”