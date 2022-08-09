Songwriting Accusations

Blur frontman Damon Albarn found himself in hot water with Swifties in January 2022 for claiming in a Los Angeles Times profile that the “Clean” performer “doesn’t write her own songs” — and that cowriting “doesn’t count.”

The Valentine’s Day was quick to clap back. “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” she tweeted at the time. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f–ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. … PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”