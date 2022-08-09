Steering Clear of Politics

The Giver actress raised eyebrows over the years for avoiding discussing her political views in public despite having a wide-reaching and influential platform. It wasn’t until 2018 that Swift came out in public support of Democratic candidates in Tennessee. Since then, she’s been more vocal about where she stands on social issues, from abortion access to LGBTQ+ rights.

“Every time I didn’t speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it,” she recalled to Variety in 2020. “It was wild. I said, ‘I’m a 22-year-old girl — people don’t want to hear what I have to say about politics.’ And people would just be like, ‘Yeahhhhh!'”

She pointed to the Chicks being shunned from country music for speaking out against former President George W. Bush as an example of why she wanted to stay quiet. “It terrified me,” she added. “These days, with social media, people can be so mad about something one day and then forget what they were mad about a couple weeks later. That’s fake outrage. But what happened to the [Chicks] was real outrage. I registered it — that you’re always one comment away from being done being able to make music.”