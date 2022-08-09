The ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Joke

Swift called out the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia in March 2021, sharing a screenshot of a scene with subtitles that read, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” The “Evermore” singer tweeted, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s–t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Following Swift’s diss, the comedy received negative reviews, but it was still renewed for a second season in April 2021.