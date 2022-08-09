The Kanye Phone Call

West released a song titled “Famous” in 2016, in which he name-drops Swift and refers to their long-running feud dating back to the 2009 VMAs, stating, “I made that bitch famous.” At the 2016 Grammys, the “Delicate” artist appeared to clap back at the rapper in her speech, hinting, “There are going to be people along the way who are going to try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

West’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, later came to his defense. The reality star claimed in a June 2016 GQ profile that she had a recording of Swift agreeing to the lyrics over the phone when West called her from the studio. Kardashian later leaked part of the footage via Snapchat, which caused fans to call Swift a “snake” for seemingly lying about never consenting to West’s idea.

Four years later, the full phone call made the rounds on social media. “Well, is it gonna be mean?” Swift asks when West proposes the lyric. The Yeezy designer goes on to rap, “Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” to which Swift laughs and says, “That’s not mean.”

In her Miss Americana documentary, the “Style” singer told her mom that she was “tired” of the drama and just wanted to focus on her music.