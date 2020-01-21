Real Talk

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Mom’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis, the Kanye Feud and More With ‘Variety’: 5 Revelations

By
Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Was Diagnosed With a Brain Tumor Amid Breast Cancer Battle
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5

Becoming a Brand

“The bigger your career gets, the more you struggle with the idea that a lot of people see you the same way they see an iPhone or a Starbucks,” she explained. “They’ve been inundated with your name in the media, and you become a brand. That’s inevitable for me, but I do think that it’s really necessary to feel like I can still communicate with people. And as a songwriter, it’s really important to still feel human and process things in a human way. The through line of all that is humanity, and reaching out and talking to people and having them see things that aren’t cute … There’s a lot that’s not cute in this documentary.”

Back to top