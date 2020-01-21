Her Kanye Feud

“I could have just curled up and decided I’m never going to one of those events ever again, or it could make me work harder than anyone expects me to, and try things no one expected, and crave that respect — and hopefully one day get it,” Taylor explained after reflecting on the infamous 2009 VMAs moment with Kanye West. “I felt like I finally got that respect [from West], but then soon realized that for him it was about him creating some revisionist history where he was right all along, and it was correct, right and decent for him to get up and do that to a teenage girl.”