Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

April 2021

Swift dropped a song from her vault in April 2021, titled, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and many fans believe it was written in 2008 about her famous flame. “But that was when I got to know Mr. ‘Change of heart,’ ‘Mr. Leaves me all alone,’ I fall apart / It takes everything in me just to get up each day / But it’s wonderful to see that you’re okay,” she sings in one verse. Swifties were quick to point out that “change of heart” could be referencing Jonas, since he used that phrase to reference their split. Many pointed to the lyrics, “Sometimes they resolve, other times they lead to a change of heart; this was the case recently,” as proof that it is about Jonas who is now friends with his ex. The track is set to appear on the re-recorded Fearless album, which will be released later this year.