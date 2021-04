April 2021

Jonas’ wife reacted to Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” release in April 2021, giving it her stamp of approval after many fans speculated it was written about the musician’s famous breakup with Swift. “It’s not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift,” the Game of Thrones alum wrote via her Instagram Stories. The “Love Story” singer replied by reposting the Story and adding, “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”