July 2020

Fans are convinced that the Pennsylvania native sent a baby gift to Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, after they welcomed their first child in July 2020. In Swift’s song “Invisible Strings,” which was released the same month, as part of her Folklore album, she sings about a mystery gift and former flame that received it. “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents,” she reveals.