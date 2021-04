June 2009

The Arizona native dropped “Much Better” in June 2009 with the Jonas Brothers, which some fans think is a diss track about Swift, since it references her hit song, “Teardrops on My Guitar” at one point. “I get a rep for breakin’ hearts / Now I’m done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter / But now I see / Everything I’d ever need / Is the girl in front of me / She’s much better,” the trio sings to kick off the track.