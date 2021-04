May 2019

The Miss Americana star reflected on the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teenager while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019, pointing to her fallout with Jonas. “Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she replied. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”