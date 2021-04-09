Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

October 2008

Jonas dumped Swift over the phone with a 27-second call in October 2008. The Grammy winner confirmed the breakup details while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show the following month, saying, “It’s all right – I’m cool.” She continued: “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.” Swift said that after she hung up she checked to see how long the call really was, adding, “I looked at the call long — it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record.”

The Jonas Brothers member responded to Swift’s remarks via his MySpace page at the time. “Any time you are in a relationship for any length of time, there are going to be issues. Sometimes they resolve; other times they lead to a change of heart. This was the case recently,” the blog read. “Maybe there were reasons for a breakup. Maybe the heart moved on. Perhaps feelings changed. I am truly saddened that anything would potentially cause [the fans] to think less of me.”