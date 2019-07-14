Cara Delevingne

After Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), called him a “gentleman” for defending his manager, Delevingne clapped back with a lengthy Instagram comment. “Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” she wrote. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”