Kelly Clarkson

The former American Idol winner tweeted on July 13 that she had a workaround for Swift amid the drama. “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” she wrote. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”