Scott Borchetta

The Big Machine founder wrote a lengthy blog post on Sunday to share his side of the story. He claimed that Swift’s dad Scott’s lawyer participated in a meeting about the acquisition and was therefore aware of the deal. Borchetta wrote that he also “personally texted Taylor at 9:06pm, Saturday, June 29th to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of Sunday, June 30th so she could hear it directly from me.” He acknowledged it was “possible that she might not have seen” his message, but he “truly doubt[s] that she ‘woke up to the news when everyone else did.’” The music executive also included legal documents and text messages about the deal in an attempt to refute Swift’s claim that she was only offered the rights to her first six albums one at a time. “Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave,” Borchetta wrote.