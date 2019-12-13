Like a Rolling Stone

In a wide-ranging October 2019 Rolling Stone cover story, Swift expounded upon her feuds with Kanye West and music manager Scooter Braun, her reconciliation with Katy Perry, her songwriting process and her views on success. “The times when I felt like I was going insane was when I was trying to maintain my career in the same way that I ascended,” she told the mag. “It’s easier to get power than to keep it. It’s easier to get acclaim than to keep it. It’s easier to get attention than to keep it.”