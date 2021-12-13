Making History on a Global Level

The “Champagne Problems” singer was honored with the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards in May 2021. She is the first woman and first non-British star to be given the accolade in the show’s history. “I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are,” Swift said during her speech, “whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned, it’s that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it.”