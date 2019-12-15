Pics Taylor Swift Throws Star-Studded ‘Aggressive Holiday Party’ for 30th Birthday With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and More By Mariah Cooper December 15, 2019 Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Tis the Season The “Delicate” singer and a friend snapped pics holding Santa’s toy sack and some gifts. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News