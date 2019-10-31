On being protective of her personal life

Swift pondered whether her work would be affected by her private relationship with Alwyn, 28. “I’m very protective of certain elements in my life and my world. Would that kind of mute me a bit as a writer?” she said. “And the answer is no, actually, because there are songs, they’re not all happy songs, they’re not all joyful songs. There are songs about moments of conflict and complexity within a relationship. There are songs that I didn’t even write about something I was going through. There’s a song called ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts’ that’s the most emotional, sad lyric I’ve written in a very long time, and it’s about stuff that my friends were going through. It’s about a movie character dynamic I saw. And it’s just like, I’m happy that, thus far, the songwriting faucet has still been on and … the well is not dried up yet.”