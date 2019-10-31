On fangirling over Pete Wentz

“I was actually at the most emo dinner party the other night because Brendon Urie and Sarah [Orzechowski], his amazing wife, had me over. I show up and it’s like Brendon and Pete Wentz sitting next to each other, and I just got to ask them every single question about like, The Warped Tour and NeverEnding Story and Star Wars,” Swift raved. “Pete Wentz is probably, if I had to pick a favorite lyricist, it would be a tie between him and Lana Del Rey. … It was really formative for me to hear all of [Pete’s] zingers. ‘Blank Space’ is a song that is just the zingers, one after another after another after another, which I definitely learned from listening to Fall Out Boy.”