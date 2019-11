On her social media break

Swift stepped back from social media around the release of Reputation in 2017. “I found that when I was giving too much on social media, I started to feel sort of like I was being monitored,” she recalled. “Like I had a microchip in me and I felt like people … It wasn’t just how I felt. People knew where I was all the time, and I’d be like, ‘Wow, this doesn’t feel like a life. This feels like I’m in some sort of simulation or I’m in The Sims or something.’”