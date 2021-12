Demi Lovato

The former X Factor judge has been friends with Swift just as long as Gomez. In 2013, the trio had fun as they FaceTimed each other. “Just a Saturday night. Taylor’s tea, Demi’s laugh. Honestly, can’t complain,” Gomez tweeted. Swift and Lovato grew apart as the years went by, however, particularly after the “Betty” songstress’ drama with her onetime pal’s manager, Braun.