Camila Cabello

Swift has been a good friend to the former Fifth Harmony member over the years, throwing her an 18th birthday party and later inviting her to serve as an opening act on the Reputation tour.

In August 2021, Cabello revealed that she thought of Swift as her “fabulous godmother” after her guidance helped her find her way professionally.

“I started out and I was a teenager when I met her, like 18 or something, and she always gave me great advice,” the “Havana” singer told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She was always really supportive of me and really nurturing and sweet. So in the industry, I would say her.”