Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years

Olivia Rodrigo

The “Déjà Vu” singer, who describes herself as a Swift “fangirl for life,” sparked a friendship with the Grammy winner after dropping her first single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021. After hearing the track, Swift wrote Rodrigo a letter and sent her one of her rings as a gift.

“I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world,” the Bizaardvark alum told Billboard in its May 2021 cover story. “I don’t know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now … it’s not as cool.”

Rodrigo later gushed about Swift after meeting her at the 2021 BRIT Awards in May. “It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women,” she told Variety in August 2021.