Taylor Swift Says Zoë Kravitz Is the Purr-fect Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Zoë Kravitz

While filming The Batman in London amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Kravitz and Swift were in the same pandemic pod. NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein later told Women’s Wear Daily that Taylor helped Kravitz with a virtual photoshoot.

“Zoe was being very strict about it anyway because she’s shooting a movie,” Silverstein said. “And Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist.”

While the singer got a “special thanks” shout-out in the December 2021 issue, she also gave Kravitz’s performance her approval in March 2022 during the movie’s opening weekend.

“@zoeIsabellaKravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Swift proclaimed via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Kravitz as Catwoman on a movie theater screen. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”