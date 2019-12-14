Pics Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson and More of Taylor Swift’s Best Friends Wish Her Happy 30th Birthday By Sarah Hearon December 13, 2019 Courtesy of Ashley Avignone/Instagram 13 14 / 13 Ashley Avignone “Happy birthday my beautiful friend,” Swift’s stylist pal wrote via Instagram Story. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News